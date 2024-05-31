Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases 169 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,200,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,259,000 after buying an additional 62,382 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 263,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after buying an additional 26,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,828,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

IXUS stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $68.64. 1,158,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,934. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $70.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.