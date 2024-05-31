Isthmus Partners LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,619,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,891,000 after purchasing an additional 593,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,111,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the third quarter worth approximately $8,688,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,867,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 517.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 177,254 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MLKN traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 495,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,685. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.55 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

