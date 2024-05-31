Isthmus Partners LLC Cuts Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,010 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of MiMedx Group worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 183,141 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 57,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $162,028.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 479,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MDXG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of MDXG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.12. 644,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,168. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.44. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

