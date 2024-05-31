Isthmus Partners LLC Buys New Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVV. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Valvoline by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.17. 1,040,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,055. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

