Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 200 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 420.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 940.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,320 shares of company stock valued at $25,535,744. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,673,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,766. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.94 and its 200-day moving average is $156.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $383.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $168.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

