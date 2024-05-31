Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,288 Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Cabot Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE CBT traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.41. 285,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.69. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $103.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

