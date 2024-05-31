Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,878,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,005,000 after purchasing an additional 65,038 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,521,000 after acquiring an additional 169,517 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,385,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,743,000 after acquiring an additional 104,272 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,299,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,737,000 after acquiring an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 647,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $173.30. 583,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,268. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $95.33 and a one year high of $184.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.83 and a 200 day moving average of $150.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $17,135,237. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WMS. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

