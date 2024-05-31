Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW) Short Interest Up 188.8% in May

Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 188.8% from the April 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Israel Acquisitions Stock Performance
NASDAQ ISRLW remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,631. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Israel Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.35.
About Israel Acquisitions
