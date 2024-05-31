Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW) Short Interest Up 188.8% in May

Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 188.8% from the April 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Israel Acquisitions Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRLW remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,631. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Israel Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

Get Israel Acquisitions alerts:

About Israel Acquisitions

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Israel Acquisitions Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on Israeli technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Israel Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.