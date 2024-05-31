iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $63.09

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.09 and last traded at $63.27, with a volume of 664757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.90.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,976,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 175.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 16,753.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.