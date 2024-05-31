iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Stock Price Up 1.7%

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.68. Approximately 107,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 225,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $270.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 122,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,117,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 97.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

