iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 582,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 370,629 shares.The stock last traded at $88.02 and had previously closed at $89.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 34,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

