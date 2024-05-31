iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $48,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.54. The company had a trading volume of 601,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,917. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.