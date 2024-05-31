iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,536,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 732,256 shares.The stock last traded at $288.67 and had previously closed at $290.30.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 82.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 54,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181,531 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

