iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.50

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.50 and last traded at $102.67, with a volume of 229366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.42.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.