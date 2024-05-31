iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.09

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.09 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 54039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.58.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,052,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,801,000 after buying an additional 19,829 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,278,000 after buying an additional 257,480 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 484,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,085,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 445,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

