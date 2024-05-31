iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:KSA)

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,737 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 18,147% compared to the average volume of 15 call options.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSA. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 12,171.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 583,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,773,000 after buying an additional 578,869 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,556,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 39,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16,594 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

