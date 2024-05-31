iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.83

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.83 and last traded at $75.33, with a volume of 201778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.49.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40. The company has a market cap of $901.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,719,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3,350.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,694 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 354,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,736,000 after buying an additional 34,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2,656.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 119,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 100,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.