iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.81

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.81 and last traded at $53.56, with a volume of 3909692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 25,969.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after buying an additional 600,662 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,185,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

