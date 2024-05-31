iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 412,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the previous session’s volume of 122,178 shares.The stock last traded at $30.43 and had previously closed at $30.43.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

