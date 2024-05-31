iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Stake Increased by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,383 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 1.3% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at $610,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 32,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IBDT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. 164,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,612. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

