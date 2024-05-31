iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30. 67,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21.

Get iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF

About iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 3,505.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 483,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 470,496 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 679.5% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 97,291 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.