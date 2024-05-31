iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30. 67,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.34.
iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21.
iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF
About iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF
The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.