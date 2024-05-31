iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Position Trimmed by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USXF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,585,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,016,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 67,714 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 340,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 189,978 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:USXF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.20. 117,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $45.74.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

