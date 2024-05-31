iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Trimmed by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,553,000. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 84,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,475,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,683,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average is $97.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.