iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Raised by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.56. The company had a trading volume of 877,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,142. The company has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average is $105.29.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

