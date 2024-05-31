iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Cut by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,171 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 21.3% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $39,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,916. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.