iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Cut by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,171 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 21.3% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $39,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,916. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.