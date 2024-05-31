Isabella Bank Co. (ISBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 28th

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Isabella Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

ISBA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. Isabella Bank has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $140.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of -0.06.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.05 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Isabella Bank will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Isabella Bank in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISBA

About Isabella Bank

(Get Free Report)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.