Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Trading Up 5.1%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.37. 254,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,937,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jon R. Duane purchased 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jon R. Duane purchased 6,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany acquired 10,684 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $100,215.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 301,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,255.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,031,000 after buying an additional 3,487,821 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,235,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,377 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,462,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 566.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after buying an additional 1,879,401 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

