Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Director Sells $248,976.00 in Stock

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of INVH opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

