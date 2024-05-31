Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 16,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical volume of 1,045 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

TC Energy Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in TC Energy by 781.8% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 704,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,526,000 after purchasing an additional 624,316 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 29,994.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 308,348 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,089,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,575,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TC Energy by 42.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,821,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.03. 157,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,623. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

