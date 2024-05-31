Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 16,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical volume of 1,045 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TRP
Institutional Trading of TC Energy
TC Energy Price Performance
Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.03. 157,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,623. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54.
TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
TC Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.88%.
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
Read More
