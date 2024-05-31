Investors Buy Large Volume of UiPath Call Options (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 39,462 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 29,290 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Get UiPath alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PATH

UiPath Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PATH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. 18,466,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,038,715. UiPath has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 875.6% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.