Investment (LON:INV) Sets New 52-Week High at $360.00

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.60) and last traded at GBX 353 ($4.51), with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.47).

Investment Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 322.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 309.57. The stock has a market cap of £6.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,343.75 and a beta of 0.25.

About Investment

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

