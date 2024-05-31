Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBW. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Moller Financial Services grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA PBW traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 312,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,347. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $344.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.