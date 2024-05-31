Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.20

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.20 and last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 25861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $779.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 577.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.