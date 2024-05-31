Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EELV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 31,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,229. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $444 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.