International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Short Interest Up 33.5% in May

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the April 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.65. 1,625,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,040. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.94.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 113.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. Argus reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

