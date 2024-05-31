International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.29

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 1621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.
International Distributions Services Stock Down 2.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
About International Distributions Services
International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.
