Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Free Report) rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50. Approximately 1,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

Intermediate Capital Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77.

About Intermediate Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.