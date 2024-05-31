Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 150,517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,348,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,473. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.35%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $75,778.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

