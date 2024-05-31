Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.19. 33,352,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,684,910. Intel has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

