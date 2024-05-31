Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Integrated Ventures Stock Performance

INTV remained flat at $1.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529. Integrated Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. Integrated Ventures had a negative return on equity of 3,899.18% and a negative net margin of 498.40%.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.

