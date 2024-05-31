Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INSM. UBS Group boosted their target price on Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Insmed from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.30. 440,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,933. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.93. Insmed has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $280,748.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $45,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth approximately $25,242,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 325.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after acquiring an additional 927,040 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

