Insight 2811 Inc. Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,355 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,316 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.35. 4,410,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,810,445. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.44. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $217.43. The company has a market cap of $223.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.