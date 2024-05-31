Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 911 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,194 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $411,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Intel by 8.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 189,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 35,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 0.2 %

INTC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. 17,172,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,387,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

