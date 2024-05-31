Insight 2811 Inc. Has $316,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,686,139,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9,623.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,381,000 after buying an additional 3,026,611 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $329,179,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in PepsiCo by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,727,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,064 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at PepsiCo
In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.93. 1,889,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,422,984. The firm has a market cap of $233.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 76.09%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
