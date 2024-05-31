Insight 2811 Inc. Buys Shares of 55,719 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,272,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,566,402. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

