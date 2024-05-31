Insider Selling: WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Major Shareholder Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,976,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,311,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WHF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 119,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,266. The stock has a market cap of $297.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 16.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 75,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Featured Stories

