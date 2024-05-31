Insider Selling: Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) Insider Sells 104,978 Shares of Stock

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Free Report) insider Hadyn Stephens sold 104,978 shares of Waypoint REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.39 ($1.59), for a total value of A$250,897.42 ($167,264.95).

Hadyn Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Hadyn Stephens 256,063 shares of Waypoint REIT stock.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Hadyn Stephens sold 29,272 shares of Waypoint REIT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.52 ($1.68), for a total value of A$73,765.44 ($49,176.96).

On Friday, March 15th, Hadyn Stephens acquired 129,582 shares of Waypoint REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.45 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$317,475.90 ($211,650.60).

On Monday, March 11th, Hadyn Stephens purchased 50,763 shares of Waypoint REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.43 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$123,354.09 ($82,236.06).

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Waypoint REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high-quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximise the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

