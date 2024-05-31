Insider Selling: Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) Insider Sells 104,978 Shares of Stock

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Free Report) insider Hadyn Stephens sold 104,978 shares of Waypoint REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.39 ($1.59), for a total value of A$250,897.42 ($167,264.95).
Hadyn Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Hadyn Stephens 256,063 shares of Waypoint REIT stock.
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Hadyn Stephens sold 29,272 shares of Waypoint REIT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.52 ($1.68), for a total value of A$73,765.44 ($49,176.96).
- On Friday, March 15th, Hadyn Stephens acquired 129,582 shares of Waypoint REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.45 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$317,475.90 ($211,650.60).
- On Monday, March 11th, Hadyn Stephens purchased 50,763 shares of Waypoint REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.43 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$123,354.09 ($82,236.06).
The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79.
Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high-quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximise the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.
