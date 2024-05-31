Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CMO Sells 2,280 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total value of $1,015,876.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,664.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $12.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $455.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,161. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $416.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.01 and a 1 year high of $457.66. The company has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $998,050,000 after buying an additional 89,217 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 124,197 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

