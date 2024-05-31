Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells $139,039.60 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $139,039.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,417,828.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens increased their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $56,568,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 36.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,668,000 after purchasing an additional 810,831 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $32,199,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tenable by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,085,000 after purchasing an additional 680,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 59.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,591,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after purchasing an additional 593,529 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

