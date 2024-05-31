Insider Selling: Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Director Sells $57,540.00 in Stock

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $57,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,515 shares in the company, valued at $757,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $22.33.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $498.09 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 8.02%.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 57.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

